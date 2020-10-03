Aero package for Audi Q5 TFSI e

Hybrid technology is skillfully combining the advantages of a combustion engine and an electric motor. This is also true when it comes to sportive driving.

Here, the Audi Q5 TFSI e is a perfect specimen.

For this amazing SUV, ABT Sportsline now offers a comprehensive aero package wide body. #It provides enough space for giant 22-inch wheels and perfectly underlines the upgraded power. Up to 425 hp (313 kW) are possible.

From a sports perspective, the 55 TFSI e quattro is a real hidden champion of the Audi Q5 range. #After all, the system performance of the standard plug-in hybrid is already a staggering 367 hp (270 kW). #This is even more than what the SQ5 delivers. ABT Sportsline is bringing the power SUV directly into the limelight with an extensive aero package: The scope of delivery includes front skirt, door strip attachments, rear skirt and 102-mm twin carbon endpipes. A rear spoiler can be fitted upon request.

The particularly striking wide body package also includes fender extensions. They not only lend the Q5 55 TFSI e quattro an extremely sovereign appearance, but also facilitate a spectacular 22-inch alloy wheel option.