New Land Cruiser all set to kick up some dust in Ireland next month
With an off-road heritage spanning almost 70 years, Toyota's iconic Land Cruiser remains unique in its segment for its ability to combine outstanding quality, durability and reliability with peerless off-road performance and ever greater levels of luxury, occupant comfort and ownership prestige.
The Land Cruiser's unrivalled off-road abilities have earned it a rock-solid reputation as one of the toughest and most reliable 4x4s, and has been elevated to legendary status in Ireland.
The updated, 2020 Land Cruiser further enhances this reputation with a more powerful 2.8 litre diesel engine, the adoption of Stop & Start technology (automatic transmission only) and upgrades to the multimedia system.
The proven 2.8 litre, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16 valve, common rail diesel engine benefits from an increase in both power and torque.
Maximum power output has been increased by 27 DIN hp/20 kW to 204 DIN hp/150 kW at 3000-3400 rpm, and maximum torque has increased by 50 Nm to 500 Nm at 1600-2800 rpm.
Mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, this gives the Land Cruiser a maximum speed of 175 km/h and lowers its 0-100 km/h acceleration time to 9.9 seconds - an improvement of 3.0 seconds over its predecessor.
Despite a significant increase in power, torque and acceleration; these improvements also come with a saving in fuel consumption and CO2 as those models with automatic transmission are now equipped with Stop & Start technology.
On-board, equipment levels have been enhanced through the adoption of an upgraded multimedia system.
With faster software and screen response, a multi-touch screen and a customisable Home view, the new system offers both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity.
No other SUV can offer the updated 2020 Land Cruiser’s unique combination of off-road performance and on-road dynamics.
Now more than ever, its powerful road presence, enhanced performance and higher levels of on-board technology hallmark it as a premium 4x4 with the perfect blend of go-anywhere capability, comfort and refinement.
Wherever you want to go, Land Cruiser will take you there. And bring you back.
Price starts from €45,160 including 2% VAT reduction, and from €38,171 ex VAT and it will be available for test drive in October 2020.
The new Land Cruiser is available for pre-order from Monday, 28th September and for more information, customers are encouraged to contact their local Toyota dealer.