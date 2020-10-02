Motorist fined for parking in disabled bay outside Garda Station

Motorist fined for parking in disabled bay outside Garda Station

A car was found parked in a disabled parking bay outside Waterford Garda Station. 

The driver failed to produce the appropriate disabled person's parking pass and as a result a fixed charge penalty notice was issued by Waterford Roads Policing Unit gardaí.