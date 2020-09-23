SHOCKING: Driver clocked at well over 200km/h on busy motorway arrested for dangerous driving
SHOCKING: Driver clocked at well over 200km/h on busy motorway arrested for dangerous driving
The Roads Policing Unit detected a motorist travelling at an outrageous speed on the M7 this afternoon.
Also read: Drop in fuel prices for Longford motorists after two months of increases
While conducting a routine speed check on the M7 today, Tuesday, Gardaí detected this Mercedes travelling at 221km/h.
The vehicle was followed and stopped in Kildare where the driver was arrested for dangerous driving.
Also read: Five sent forward for trial over alleged Longford feud hit and run incident
He was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station and has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.