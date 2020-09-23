SHOCKING: Driver clocked at well over 200km/h on busy motorway arrested for dangerous driving

The Roads Policing Unit detected a motorist travelling at an outrageous speed on the M7 this afternoon.

While conducting a routine speed check on the M7 today, Tuesday, Gardaí detected this Mercedes travelling at 221km/h.

The vehicle was followed and stopped in Kildare where the driver was arrested for dangerous driving.

He was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station and has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.