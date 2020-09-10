Longford gardaí arrest uninsured learner driver under influence of cocaine

The Longford Roads Policing Unit have arrested an uninsured learner driver who was driving under influence of cocaine.

An Garda Síochána tweeted (@GardaTraffic) that gardaí stopped a car in Longford town and the driver was found to have no insurance and was on a learner permit unaccompanied.

The driver tested positive at the road side for cocaine, was arrested and a blood sample taken. The car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.

The gardaí concluded their tweet by urging people to 'never ever drive under the influence of drugs'.