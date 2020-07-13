Three people hospitalised following multi vehicle Longford N4 collision

Liam Cosgrove

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Three people hospitalised following multi vehicle Longford N4 collision

Three people hospitalised following multi vehicle Longford N4 collision

Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi vehicle collision on the main N4 outside Newtownforbes.

The incident which happened shortly before noon involved two vans and a jeep.


It's understood the jeep left the road and ended up in a field as a result of the collision.


Three people have since been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment to minor injuries.