Three people hospitalised following multi vehicle Longford N4 collision
Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi vehicle collision on the main N4 outside Newtownforbes.
The incident which happened shortly before noon involved two vans and a jeep.
It's understood the jeep left the road and ended up in a field as a result of the collision.
Three people have since been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment to minor injuries.