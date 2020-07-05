Longford County Council announces closure of R398 Brickeens for three weeks

Longford County Council has announced that the R398 from Brickeens 4 roads to Derryaghan will be closed from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 24 next to facilitate Road Resurfacing works.

Diversion Route: From Derryaghan, take R392 to Lanesboro, follow signs for Longford on N63, at Ballymacormack, take R397 to Brickeens,

From Brickeens, take R397 towards Longford, turn left onto the N63 for Lanesboro, in Lanesboro take R392 towards Ballymahon and arrive at Derraghan.