Main Street, Longford will be closed for three nights to facilitate road resurfacing works

Main Sreet, Longford will be closed to traffic from Monday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 8 from 8pm to 6am to facilitate road resurfacing works.

Longford County Council says that it proposes to close Main Street, Longford town from Longford Post Office to the Longford Arms Hotel to facilitate road resurfacing works on Main Street.

Traffic management will be in place with signed local diversions.