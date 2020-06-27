Gardaí stop driver in Longford transporting livestock with dangerously worn trailer tyre
Gardaí have stopped a driver in Longford who was transporting livestock with a dangerously worn trailer tyre.
An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) tweeted today that Longford Roads Policing Unit discovered this tyre (pictured) on a trailer which was in use transporting livestock.
Court proceedings will follow.
