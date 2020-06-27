Gardaí stop driver in Longford transporting livestock with dangerously worn trailer tyre

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí stop driver in Longford transporting livestock with dangerously worn trailer tyre

Gardaí stop driver in Longford transporting livestock with dangerously worn trailer tyre

Gardaí have stopped a driver in Longford who was transporting livestock with a dangerously worn trailer tyre. 

An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) tweeted today that Longford Roads Policing Unit discovered this tyre (pictured) on a trailer which was in use transporting livestock.

Court proceedings will follow.

Also read: Driver testing service will restart on a gradual basis from Monday