Gardaí stop learner driver on wrong side of road and motorist tests positive for cocaine
Gardaí have stopped a learner driver on the wrong side of a road and the motorist also tested positive for cocaine.
Gardaí stopped a vehicle observed driving on the wrong side of the road.
The driver was found to be a learner driver, unaccompanied with no L-plates on display.
The driver also tested positive for drug driving and was arrested.
