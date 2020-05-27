Gardaí discover quantity of cannabis in the car of a speeding motorist

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have found a quantity of cannabis in the car of a speeding motorist.

Wexford Gardaí stopped a car recently for speeding and the driver failed a roadside test, testing positive for cannabis.

A quantity of cannabis was also discovered in the car.

The driver was subsequently arrested.