Driver of motorcycle arrested by Gardaí and charged for dangerous driving

Driver of motorcycle arrested by Gardaí and charged for dangerous driving

The driver of a motorcycle was arrested by Gardaí on Thursday and charged for dangerous driving. 

The motorist was also arrested for driving without a valid driver's licence or insurance.

The vehicle was seized by Gardaí with court proceedings to follow.