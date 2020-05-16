EU legislation set to extend expired NCTs and driving licenses

This week the European Parliament is holding a remote plenary session to vote on a number of reports, and in particular on reports to reduce the negative impacts of the Covid-19 crisis on EU citizens.

Measures to ease pressure in the transport sector include extending the validity for seven months of a number of licences and certificates where they expire between February and August of this year.

Also read: Update on resumption of NCT and commercial vehicle testing

Speaking during the voting sessions, Sinn Féin MEP Chris Mac Manus said:



"I strongly welcome the measures introduced by the European Parliament to ease the pressure on people across Europe and in the transport sector. I will in favour of this legislation when it comes to a vote this week. The report introduced to extend the validity of licences and certificates that have expired during the Covid-19 crisis, I think, will particularly help Irish people and our haulage companies.

"Essentially, what this means is the EU will allow Member State governments to extend your NCT validity, or your driving license for a further period of seven months. It can be extended if it has expired between 1 February 2020 and 31 August 2020, as many NCT and licenses centres were closed during this time. Current measures announced by the Irish government already protect many people in Ireland with expiring or recently expired documentation, however this additional EU legislation will safeguard people who had expirations in February, March and April of 2020.”

"I think this is a necessary legislation as I know many of my constituents are struggling financially as a result of the upheaval caused by COVID-19. Now is not the time for people to be under pressure to fork out money for NCTs or for expired driving licenses, or having to travel and put themselves at risk of infection to renew these licenses.

"We must prioritise extending the validity of these certificates along with the many EU countries who will do so. I hope and eagerly wait for the Irish government to implement this legislation in Ireland and give vehicle holders across the country a much needed break."