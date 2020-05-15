Driver on cocaine doing speeds of 204km/h in a 100km/h zone on major road

Gardaí have detected a car driving at 204km/h in a 100km/h zone on a major road and the driver tested positive for cocaine.

Mayo Roads Policing detected a car driving at 204km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N5 after midnight on Wednesday, May 13.

Gardaí stopped the car and the driver tested positive for cocaine on a roads side drug test.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle seized.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.