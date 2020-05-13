Disqualified driver arrested with no insurance and tax disc of another vehicle

A disqualified driver has been arrested for no insurance and displaying the tax disc of another vehicle.

Also read: Workers at Ballymahon plant tested for Covid-19

Naas Roads Policing Unit using the Mobility App discovered that this driver (pictured above) was a disqualified driver, had no insurance and was displaying a tax disc for another vehicle.

Also read: Longford hairdressers hoping to open on July 20

The driver was arrested with court proceedings to follow.