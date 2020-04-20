'You're once, twice, three times a chancer,' man caught THREE times at Covid-19 checkpoints

"You're once, twice, three times a chancer," said Gardaí after the driver of this car (pictured above) was disqualified and has been caught three times in the last two weeks at checkpoints.

The driver has been arrested and all three cars have been impounded.

