Driver tests positive for cocaine after vehicle stopped driving dangerously on roundabout

Driver tests positive for cocaine after vehicle stopped driving dangerously on roundabout

Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle (pictured above) on the Wexford Road on Sunday evening for driving dangerously around a roundabout.

The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested with the results of a blood specimen now awaited.

The vehicle also had no insurance displayed and it was seized.