Driver tests positive for cocaine after vehicle stopped driving dangerously on roundabout
Driver tests positive for cocaine after vehicle stopped driving dangerously on roundabout CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle (pictured above) on the Wexford Road on Sunday evening for driving dangerously around a roundabout.
The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested with the results of a blood specimen now awaited.
The vehicle also had no insurance displayed and it was seized.