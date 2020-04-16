Driver in Cavan arrested after giving false name and address to gardaí
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Caught rotten! A driver has been arrested after giving a false name and address to Gardaí.
Gardaí in Cavan detected this van (pictured above) driving at 126km/h in a 100km/h zone.
The driver gave a false name and address but the mobility app showed his true identity.
Gardaí said: "No insurance, tax or driving licence. Van seized, Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued and court appearance to follow for claiming false identity."
Gardaí in Cavan detected this van driving at 126kph in a 100kph zone. Driver gave false name and address but mobility app showed his true identity. No insurance, tax or driving licence. Van seized, FCPN issued and court appearance to follow for claiming false identity. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/8nKgwc7V6M— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 14, 2020