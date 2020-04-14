Gardaí catch driver 'out for a spin' after a strong smell of cannabis came from vehicle

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Gardaí have caught a driver "out for a spin" after a strong smell of cannabis came from the vehicle. 

When stopped at a recent checkpoint a driver informed Gardaí that they "were out for a spin".

There was a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle and as a result the driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Gardaí said: "Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."