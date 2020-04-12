Gardaí appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage after woman dies from injuries sustained in collision

A woman, aged in her 20s, has passed away at Sligo University Hospital late last night Saturday, April 11, as a result of the injuries she sustained in a single vehicle road traffic collision earlier that morning.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the collision which occurred shortly after 9am yesterday (Saturday, April 11) on the N61 road at Greatmeadow, Boyle, County Roscommon.

The car collided with a wall causing significant damage to the vehicle. The male driver and the female front-seat passenger, both in their 20s, were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment. The female was in a critical condition and has since passed away.

The road was closed yesterday to enable Forensic Collisions Investigators examine the scene and it has since reopened.

Gardaí in Boyle are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.