Chancer! Gardaí seize car as driver had no licence, no insurance, no tax AND no NCT

Gardaí have seized a car after they found the driver had no licence and the vehicle had no insurance, no tax and no NCT.

Roscommon Roads Policing Unit on patrol stopped the vehicle (pictured above) after an Automatic Number Plate Recognition alert for no tax in Castlerea.

The driver claimed to have a licence however a quick check using the Garda mobility app proved different.

Gardaí said: "No licence, no insurance no tax or NCT resulted in car being seized and court date to follow."