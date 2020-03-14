Man killed after being struck by lorry on M1 in Louth

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 12.15pm today on the M1 Southbound between Junction 14 (Ardee) and Junction 15 (Castlebellingham) in County Louth.



The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a lorry as he attended to a vehicle. No further injuries were reported but the male driver of the lorry was taken to hospital as a precaution.



The scene is currently preserved and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.



Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.