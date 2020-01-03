85-year-old man killed in midlands road crash

A man has died following a road accident in the midlands yesterday evening, Thursday, January 2.

Gardaí in Birr attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car in the Mountheaton area on the Shinrone to Roscrea road in Offaly at approximately 6pm.

An 85-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the car, a male, was uninjured during the collision.

The Roscrea/Shinrone road (R491) was closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Roscrea/Shinrone road between 5.30pm and 6pm on Thursday to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.