R368 between Elphin & Carrick-on-Shannon closed  following a serious collision involving two cars

Photo: Twitter Roscommon Fire @RoscommonFire

The R368 between Elphin & Carrick-on-Shannon is closed at Ardleckna, Co Roscommon following a serious collision involving two cars.

Emergency services attended the scene of the collisions. 

Diversions are in place. 

