R368 between Elphin & Carrick-on-Shannon closed following a serious collision involving two cars
Photo: Twitter Roscommon Fire @RoscommonFire
The R368 between Elphin & Carrick-on-Shannon is closed at Ardleckna, Co Roscommon following a serious collision involving two cars.
Also read: Gardaí issue warning about posting locations of Garda checkpoints
Emergency services attended the scene of the collisions.
Diversions are in place.
Also read:
R368 still closed between Elphin & Carrick-on-Shannon while crews from RN15 & LM21 attend 2 car RTC this afternoon @roscommoncoco pic.twitter.com/fseZbKlY2T— Roscommon Fire (@RoscommonFire) December 28, 2019
#ROSCOMMON Regional Carrick-On-Shannon/Elphin Rd (R368) closed following serious collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsNprc— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 28, 2019