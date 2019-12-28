R368 between Elphin & Carrick-on-Shannon closed  following a serious collision involving two cars

The R368 between Elphin & Carrick-on-Shannon is closed at Ardleckna, Co Roscommon following a serious collision involving two cars.

Also read: Gardaí issue warning about posting locations of Garda checkpoints

Emergency services attended the scene of the collisions.

Diversions are in place.

Also read:

R368 still closed between Elphin & Carrick-on-Shannon while crews from RN15 & LM21 attend 2 car RTC this afternoon @roscommoncoco pic.twitter.com/fseZbKlY2T — Roscommon Fire (@RoscommonFire) December 28, 2019