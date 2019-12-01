WARNING: Road conditions set to be treacherous tomorrow with dense fog and frost in forecast

Road conditions could be treacherous in the morning with widespread frost and fog in the Met Eireann weather forecast for tonight.

According to Met Eireann, it will be cold and dry in most places overnight, with temperatures falling to between -3 to +1 degrees.

There will be a widespread sharp to severe frost with some icy stretches. Dense fog developing also, especially in parts of Munster towards morning. The odd shower may also affect the north coast overnight.