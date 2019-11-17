Warning issued over icy road conditions tonight and in the morning

A warning has been issued to motorists over road conditions tonight and in the morning.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Low Temperature warning will be in place for most of the country valid from 8pm this evening until 10am on Monday. Temperatures of -2 to -4 degrees are expected in many areas.

There will be widespread severe frost with the risk of icy patches and some pockets of freezing fog also.

The AA is advising motorists to use major routes as they are more likely to have been gritted than secondary roads.

The counties covered by the weather warning are Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

