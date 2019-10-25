Longford Leader Motoring: New 2020 Toyota C-HR

The new 2020 Toyota C-HR is arriving to dealerships from mid-November 2019 with a choice of hybrid engines, new design enhancements and further connectivity capabilities with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone integration.

The new Toyota C-HR remains true to its iconic visual identity and the coupe-like lines create a bold style that continues to stand out.

Both front and rear have received detailed attention bringing refinement to this iconic vehicle, while a painted lower lip reinforces the dynamic figure with a strong, wide and elevated stance.

Head- and tail-lights are upgraded to premium LED technology, with the daytime running lights (DRLs) and indicators combined into one frontal projector emitting a single smooth line above the main beam.

At the rear, the new combi lamps are connected by a gloss black spoiler creating a single clean shape.

Joining the improved 122hp 1.8l hybrid, the new Toyota C-HR features the introduction of the 2.0l Hybrid Dynamic Force powertrain.

Generating 184 hp, this system blends enhanced driving performance with high efficiency.

And like all self-charging hybrids, the C-HR has extremely low output of Nitrogen Oxide (NOX) from just 3.6mg/km.

This is in comparison to the average NOX emissions of diesels of 43mg/km, which means that hybrids continue to significantly contribute to cleaner air for everyone.

Dynamic upgrades include a modified EPS tuning for improved steering feel.

The 2.0l hybrid even benefits from a new suspension design that improves ride comfort whilst retaining the Toyota C-HR’s excellent handling capabilities.

All variants also feature an upgraded Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) pack to further reduce cabin noise.

The new C-HR debuts a new multimedia system that upgrades Toyota’s connectivity offer.

This system now allows full smartphone integration and supports even the latest versions of Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

It also supports ‘over the air’ map updates to allow customers to seamlessly drive with the latest versions of Irish road maps.

Steve Tormey Toyota Ireland CEO commented: “The Toyota C-HR led the charge of the latest hybrid models with its debut in 2016, with striking design, a bold and premium interior and excellent fuel efficiency.

“The latest model continues this journey; its design enhancements, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity and 2.0L hybrid engine allow the customer even more choice.

“Given the consumer demand for hybrid we will only be bringing the C-HR into Ireland as a self-charging hybrid.

“With lower CO2 emissions and lower NOX emissions, it’s the right choice for the environment and air quality for everyone.”

The new C-HR is available to order now and will be in dealerships from mid-November 2019. Prices start from €30,650 and full prices and specification are available on Toyota.ie