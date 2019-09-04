One man dead after a collision between a motor bike and a school bus in Cloone

Gardai have confirmed that one man died this morning after a road traffic accident between a motorcycle and a school bus on the Cloone Fenagh road.

Superintendent Kevin English said the fatal traffic accident occurred between 7.20am and 8am on the Cloone Fenagh road between a Bus Eireann secondary school bus and a motor cycle. The young motorcyclist died at the scene.

Five children were passengers on the bus, but there were no injuries reported and they were quickly removed from the scene.

The bus driver was treated for shock at the scene and removed for medical assessment.

The road remains closed for forensic investigation.

Gardai are appealing for any drivers who travelled the road from 7.15am- 7.45am and encountered the school bus or motorcycle to make contact with Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai on 071 9650510 to help with the investigation.