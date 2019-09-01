Garda investigators appeal for witnesses as boy (7) dies after being struck by truck

Gardaí in Ballymun are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at St Joseph's Way, Ballymun this afternoon Sunday, September 1 shortly after 4.30pm.



A young male child (7 years) was struck by a truck. He was removed to Temple Street Children's University Hospital in a serious condition and passed away this evening.

The driver of the truck (male 30 years) was also removed to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The Garda Collision Investigators are currently at scene and the road remains closed at this time with local diversions in place. The HSA have been notified.



Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist in the investigation to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station 01 - 6664400, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.