Longford Leader Motoring: Summertime... and the driving is easy

To help you make sure your car is summer-ready for road trips, AA Ireland has put together a quick list of the most important checks to carry out on your car.

Tyres

Your tyres keep you on the straight and narrow so it pays to look after them. Now is the time to check the tread depth on all four of them – while the legal minimum is 1.6mm, we recommend no less than 3mm for safe driving.

Oil

If you want to keep your car running smoothly, you need to do a regular check of the quantity and condition of the oil in your engine — monthly and before any long journey.

Make sure you have enough oil — and that it’s in good nick — by using the dipstick in your engine. Park on level ground and make sure the engine has been off for a few minutes to let it cool and settle. Locate and remove the dipstick, wipe clean with a cloth and replace it fully.

Then pull it out and check the oil level against the markings on the stick.

Keep it cool

The same principles apply for engine coolant — it keeps things cool in summer and acts as antifreeze in winter so it’s very important to keep track of how much you have.

Screen wash and wipers

Top up your screen wash reservoir before any long journey, and keep some in the boot in case you ever run out. Here’s a tip — decant some into a small bottle so you can leave the big jug at home.

Take a close look at your windscreen wipers too — if they are causing streaks or smears as they wipe, or if you can see any damage to the rubber, then it’s time to replace them.

Satnav

Finally, update your satnav as road layouts can change and new developments and roads are being built or altered all the time.

Mind how you go this summer!