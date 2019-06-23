Brace yourselves for up to 40mm of downpours in 12 hours - weather warning in place for Longford and Leinster
Driving through spot flooding
Longford has been included in a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster from Met Éireann.
The downpours are forecast for 6pm today [Sunday] until 6am tomorrow.
Spot flooding is possible on all routes for short periods until rainwater subsides.
The national forecaster said: "Scattered thundery downpours will push northwards later Sunday and for a time on Monday.
“Rainfall totals of 25-40mm are possible in some areas over a short period."
The warning covering Longford is valid from 6pm on Sunday, June 23, until 6am on Monday, June 24.
