Brace yourselves for up to 40mm of downpours in 12 hours - weather warning in place for Longford and Leinster

Longford has been included in a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster from Met Éireann.

The downpours are forecast for 6pm today [Sunday] until 6am tomorrow.

Spot flooding is possible on all routes for short periods until rainwater subsides.

Also read: Longford tractor driver uninjured after rolling into Royal Canal

The national forecaster said: "Scattered thundery downpours will push northwards later Sunday and for a time on Monday.

“Rainfall totals of 25-40mm are possible in some areas over a short period."

The warning covering Longford is valid from 6pm on Sunday, June 23, until 6am on Monday, June 24.

Also read: Met Éireann issues rainfall weather warning for Longford