Longford Leader motoring - Volkswagen launch snapshot photography contest

With over 5,000 entries last year, the Volkswagen Snapshot Competition is back for its third consecutive year, and this time a trip to Iceland is on the cars for the overall winner.

The unique online photography contest is a prime opportunity for budding photographers or people with a keen creative eye to upload their best shots and be in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

To enter, participants simply need to upload a photo to Instagram and use one of the 6 hashtags below, depending on the category they wish to enter:

* Design: #VWSnapshot #Design

* Ireland: #VWSnapshot #Ireland

* People: #VWSnapshot #People

* Volkswagen: #VWSnapshot #Volkswagen

* Light: #VWSnapshot #Light

* Roadtrip: #VWSnapshot #Roadtrip

There are prizes for the winner of each category including high-tech drones, a design tablet, VR Headsets and a Samsung Gear 360. The overall winner of the competition will win an all-expenses paid trip of a lifetime to a photography enthusiast’s dream destination, Iceland.

The twelve top pictures entered in the Volkswagen category will be featured in the 2020 Volkswagen Snapshot calendar which will be on sale online at https://vwsnapshot.ie/ for €10.00 each.

Also read: Longford ‘gears’ up for Old School New School Motor show

Volkswagen are delighted to announce that all proceeds raised from the calendar will be donated to Temple Street Hospital. These vital funds raised for Temple Street will help ensure that sick children continue to have access to the very best paediatric equipment, facilities and support.

Volkswagen have changed the competition parameters this year by reducing the minimum age of entry to 16 years old. Teenagers are some of the most active social media users and Volkswagen are encouraging young Irish photography enthusiasts to use their platforms for a good cause by becoming part of the VW Snapshot community.

Entries are now open on www.vwsnapshot.ie, the closing date for the competition is August 02, 2019, T&Cs apply.

Also read: Longford Gardaí appeal for information as thieves target jeeps in bid to steal catalytic converters