Local drivers guilty of breaking speed limit on National Slow Down Day 

As part of Operation Slow Down, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 110,738 vehicles and detected 215 vehicles, including local drivers, travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.



Notable speeds recorded between 7am and 4pm include:

• 95km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R392 Forgney Ballymahon Longford

• 105km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N55 Auburn Glasson Westmeath

• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N5 Cloonmore Termonbarry Roscommon



Also log in: LIVE BLOG: Longford voters give their verdict in Elections 2019 #LE19

• 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin 4 Dublin

• 81km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R102 Griffith Avenue Dublin9 Dublin

• 154km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Kilmona Grenagh Cork

• 143km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N26 Ballynahaglish Ballina Mayo

• 138km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Killineer Louth

• 82km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N54 Cornecassa Demesne Monaghan Monaghan

• 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the M7 Lewistown Naas Kildare

• 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Cratloe Clare

• 153km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Ballyshaneduff Or The Derries Ballybrittas Laois

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the M7 Lewistown Naas Kildare

• 62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road Limerick Limerick

• 62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N22 Farranfore Farranfore Kerry

• 99km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R148 Moyvally Broadford Kildare

• 61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin

• 96km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R352 Moymore Tulla Clare

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R711 Dock Road Waterford Waterford

• 94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R458 Drumumna Crusheen Clare

• 94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R733 Ballyknock Ballymitty Wexford

• 70km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Malahide Road Coolock Dublin5 Dublin

• 69km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N20 Ballyfookeen Bruree Limerick

• 115km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam Carrigtwohill Cork

• 137km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Lusk Dublin

• 114km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N76 Tullamaine (Ashbrook) Callan Kilkenny

• 136km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Meelick Portlaoise Laois

• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Ballymartin Blarney Cork

• 134km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M9 Woodlands East Castledermot Kildare

• 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Blossomhill Rathkeale Limerick

• 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 Cookstown Ardee Louth

• 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 Moy Emyvale Monaghan

• 109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N17 Castlemagarret North Claremorris Mayo

#MaySlowDown #NationalSlowDownDay

An Garda Síochána are conducting a national speed enforcement operation "Slow Down”, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, for a 24 hour period from 7am on Friday, May 24 to 7am on Saturday, May 25.



The objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.



The aim of "Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.



We advise drivers of the following:

· 24 - hour road safety speed initiative

· Adjust your speed to all the prevailing road, traffic and weather conditions

· Protect your community - Make the choice to abide by every speed limit to make the roads safer for all



An Garda Síochána, the Road Safety Authority and GoSafe appeal to the public to slow down. Excessive or inappropriate speeding is a major factor in road traffic collisions.



Safety cameras will be on the roads all across Ireland where fatal or injury collisions are happening as a result of inappropriate speed.

Also read: Tragic north Longford farmer was "a real gentleman"