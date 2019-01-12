Novice driver caught speeding by Longford Roads Policing Unit

A novice driver was caught speeding at 97kms in 50km zone by the Longford Roads Policing Unit as An Garda Síochána continues its campaign to make the roads of the country safer.

An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) tweeted about the incident, which occurred yesterday, Friday, January 11, and indicated that the offending novice driver will be served with a fixed charge penalty notice.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Roscommon, the Roads Policing Unit seized three vehicles in Castlerea for no insurance, tax or NCT.

Roscommon Roads Policing Unit seize 3 vehicles in Castlerea for no Insurance ,Tax or NCT. Fixed charge penalty notices issued for a number of offences including defective tyres and false driving licence produced. Court to follow pic.twitter.com/UqKdbCW176 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 12, 2019