Longford Leader Motoring: All new Ford GT has arrived

The first model of the latest all new Ford GT has arrived in Ireland.

The all-new GT is the latest version of Ford’s ultra-high-performance supercar that features rear-wheel drive, a mid-mounted engine, and a sleek, aerodynamic, lightweight carbon fibre body shell.

It is propelled by the most powerful EcoBoost petrol production engine ever – a next-generation twin-turbocharged 3.5 litre EcoBoost V6 engine producing some 647 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque.

Commenting on the arrival of the new GT in Ireland, McMahon said, “I am delighted to welcome this latest version of the renowned Ford GT to Ireland. It is truly a beautiful car that has a rich and celebrated legacy.

“ It is at the pinnacle of design and technological development and it has proved itself as one of the best supercars in the world with podium finishes at many of the key racing events across the globe, including the 24 hour event at Le Mans”.

“The Ford GT is a much sought-after limited edition production with only 50 models available in Europe each year, so it is a privilege to welcome this stunning car to Ireland.

“With only a very small number of models arriving here, I am sure it will be a particular thrill for all Irish car enthusiasts to see the latest Ford GT at displays or events around the country”.