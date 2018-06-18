Massive discounts at Ford Autoparc

If you are looking for quality cars at massive discounts, then get along to Ford Autoparc and checkout the impressive Ford range.

The new Fiesta comes with a hefty €1,750 discount; mean while, the compact Ford C-Max Titanium currently boasts a massive discount of up to €3,650.

The Ford Focus Titanium has a discount of €5,250 and the Focus ST Line has €4,700 off. Then looking at the Ford Kuga Titanium Plus – the team at Ford Autoparc has sold no less than 65 of these this year to date and there is a discount of €5,660.

The superb Ford Mondeo Zetec car comes with a discount of €1,400 while the Mondeo Titanium has a discount of €3,300.

The Ford Mondeo Vignale is a top of the range model. The two litre hybrid car boasts 180 brake horsepower and is available in both automatic and manual. Ford are coming to the table with a seven year warranty across the board on all cars. Ford are also operating a HP finance allowance with a 4% APR across their private car range. The PCP finance deal has an interest rate of 4.9%.

Ford Commercial Range

The Ford commercial range is going extremely well and the HP finance is an attractive 3.9% across the range. There is a €1,000 discount on the Connect and €2,250 on the Ford Customs vehicle. There is a registration bonus of €2,500 right across the range.

Good Used Cars

Ford Autoparc is giving €2,000 off the retail price on all the used cars in stock and they range from 2011 to 2017. They will have full warranty and full service.