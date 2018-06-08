Longford motorists urged to be wary of flash flooding

Longford motorists are being urged to drive with caution as flash flooding has hit several areas.

Several inches of flash flood water gathered outside Longford Greyhound Stadium and Farnagh Foodstore in Longford town following a torrential downpour that was accompanied by thunder and lightning.

