WARNING: Extreme caution urged on roads after overnight snow and sub zero temperatures

Motorists are being urged to use extreme caution this morning with overnight snow and freezing conditions leaving many roads in a treacherous state.

Radar from the past 2 hours showing snow persistent through much of Leinster and eastern Munster.

Latest warning details here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/wZ9tVjPcS3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 18, 2018

Heavy snow showers overnight has left snow lying on many of the counties roads and sub zero temperatures have added to the danger.

Gardai are urging motorists to be conscious of local conditions and take appropriate precautions.

GARDA ADVICE

An Orange weather warning is in place for snow which may lead to hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow Meath and Waterford.



An Garda Síochána is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

•Drivers should reduce speed and increase braking distances.

•Use dipped headlights at all times to ensure you are seen by other motorists.

•Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

•Cyclists and motorcyclists check local road conditions and consider alternative transport where necessary.

•Pedestrians should walk on a footpath, not on the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths

Motorists before commencing your journey

•Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen.



With the strong winds and snow, visibility has been greatly reduced.



We have received a number of report of collisions on both minor and major roads, so please drive carefully.

