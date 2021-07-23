Driver in Longford arrested after testing positive for cocaine
Driver in Longford arrested after testing positive for cocaine
A driver in Longford has tested positive for cocaine.
On Thursday night, July 22, the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped and arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving.
The driver tested positive for cocaine and court proceedings will follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped and arrested a driver on suspicion of Drug Driving late last night after they tested positive for cocaine.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 23, 2021
Court Proceedings will follow. #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/fXrCIR9LLm