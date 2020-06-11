Gardaí stop jeep with tax out of date by 767 days
Cahir Gardaí attached to the Cahir Roads Policing unit stopped this jeep driving erratically in recent days.
The garda Mobility App showed its tax was out by 767 days.
The insurance disc for another vehicle was being displayed on the windscreen.
Gardaí seized the vehicle with court proceedings to follow for the driver.
Cahir Gardaí attached to the Cahir Roads Policing unit stopped this jeep driving erratically. #MobilityApp showed Tax out 767 days. Insurance disc for another vehicle displayed on windscreen. Vehicle seize and Court proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/qqlnKKvFek— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 11, 2020