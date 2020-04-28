Fewer cars on the road 'does not mean that speed limits do not apply,' say Gardaí
Naas Roads Policing Unit caught a driver doing 97km/h in a 60km/h zone recently.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.
Just because there are less cars on the road it does not mean that speed limits do not apply. Naas RPU caught a driver doing 97kmh in a 60kmh zone recently. FCPN issued to the driver.#ArriveAlive#StayHome pic.twitter.com/h0VQ7NvLLL— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 28, 2020