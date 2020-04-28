Fewer cars on the road 'does not mean that speed limits do not apply,' say Gardaí

Fewer cars on the road "does not mean that speed limits do not apply," say Gardaí.

Naas Roads Policing Unit caught a driver doing 97km/h in a 60km/h zone recently.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.

