Old School New School returns to Longford this weekend

Car enthusiasts from throughout Longford and surrounding counties will make their way to the ever-popular Old School New School (OSNS) Motor Show this coming Sunday.

This year’s event is the most eagerly anticipated to date, with 400 of Ireland’s top show cars to make their way to St Mel’s College, Longford, Sunday, July 14.

Along with cars, there will also be a number of trade stands and entertainment in the shape drift games, a live dj and much more.

Organisers said of the show, “OSNS is a static car show, showing some of the rarest makes and models from all eras.”

There will also be a car raffled at this year’s event, a fully restored Audi A4, with all funds raised as part of the show going to 15-year-old Killashee native, Cian Neary, who is currently undergoing treatment for Lymphoma after being diagnosed in September 2018.

Fiona Woods told the Leader, “This year we have restored an Audi to show condition.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to see the transformation and also buy tickets for the raffle, where the main prize is the Audi.

“We thank all sponsors for their generosity.”

Entry to OSNS is set at €10, with kids under 12 going free. The event kicks off at 9am.