Bad drivers are the biggest irritation for motorists

When asked to choose what they usually did during a driving break the most popular answers were: Go to the bathroom (88%), Eat (77%), Drink caffeinated beverages (70%), Fill up the petrol tank (58%), Drink non-caffeinated beverages (31%)



Data revealed that despite the AA recommending that non-professional drivers take breaks at least once every two hours, two-thirds (65%) are taking breaks less often than this. One-quarter of drivers admit that they only take breaks every three hours or less when on a long drive. Many drivers use breaks from the road to combat tiredness.



Over two-thirds (70%) of those undertaking road trips reach for caffeinated drinks to give themselves a lift when they stop. Three in ten (29%) will go for a walk to blow away the cobwebs when they’re paused on a road trip, and one in ten will settle down for a nap before departing again.



Taking regular breaks on road trips can also help to alleviate common annoyances found when on the road.

The biggest irritations on the road were found to be: Bad drivers on the road (57%), Traffic jams (55%), Being uncomfortable in the car (28%), Issues with navigation (21%), and the drive being boring (20%).



Ernesto Suarez, CEO of iCarhireinsurance.ie, said about the research, “Road trips are great for a variety of purposes, from travelling to see family and friends, to getting away on a well-earned break. But it is of paramount importance that anyone driving on a long journey is putting their safety, and the safety of others, first.



“When organising a road trip, plan in regular stops in line with AA and RSA guidance. If you find you keep reaching for caffeine to perk yourself up on the trip, consider trying a power nap to keep you alert instead.



“If you pick this option, make sure you stop somewhere safe where you can get some shut-eye.”