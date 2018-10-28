Man (26) critical after being knocked down by truck in Midlands

A man is in a critical condition after being knocked down by a truck in the Midlands in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardai in Athlone, Co Westmeath are investigating the serious road traffic collision on the M6 eastbound at Moate.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.45am this morning between junction 7 and junction 6 on the M6, both junctions are exits for Moate.

A truck collided with a male pedestrian (26). He was seriously injured and taken to Tullamore General Hospital where his injuries are described as critical. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

The driver of the truck a male (44) was uninjured.

The road is currently close, and will remain closed for the next couple of hours, to facilitate a Forensic collision investigation and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 2.15am and 2.45 am to contact them in Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 111 666 or any Garda station.