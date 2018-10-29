Longford Leader Motoring: CarsIreland.ie says diesel increase is 'not surprising'

According to CarsIreland.ie, the increase in diesel in last week’s budget has been a long time coming and is not entirely surprising.

“As a country we are missing our carbon emissions targets by a significant margin and the Government was always likely to take steps attempting to change behaviour,” a spokesperson said.

“There has already been a dramatic shift away from diesel over the last few years and this will accelerate that further again.”

Meanwhile, CarsIreland.ie has seen a huge increase in the number of people searching for petrol, hybrid and fully electric cars in recent times.

“The positive from this is that it might further encourage people into zero emission vehicles, which needs to happen if we are to meet our short and long term carbon targets,” the spokesperson continued.

“In line with several other EU States and in support of climate and public health policy, Minister Donohoe says he is providing for a 1% surcharge for diesel vehicles to apply across all VRT bands. He also says he is extending the VRT relief for hybrid vehicles until the end of 2019.”