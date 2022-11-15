Probation Services to review Longford defendant in New Year's Eve assault case

A defendant whose assault caused “life changing injuries” was told the only reason he was not going to jail was because he is “not an inherently bad man”.



Adrian Menton (43) of 54 St Matthews Park Ballymahon was charged with assaulting Liam Molloy at Main Street, Ballymahon on January 1, 2020.

Longford Circuit court heard details of the incident that started on New Years Eve, 2019 in Kiernan's Bar, Ballymahon.



Judge Keenan Johnson was told the defendant was in the bar and at 1am the victim, Mr Molloy, became annoyed when the barman refused to serve him a drink. It was alleged Mr Molloy was harassing a woman in the public house.

Barman William Forbes told Mr Molloy there was “no more drink to be had”. Mr Molloy became argumentative.



Mr Forbes told Gardaí Mr Molloy was aggressive and so he was asked to leave. He refused to do so and Mr Forbes attempted to physically remove him from the premises. CCTV footage from the hallway of the pub showed Mr Molloy attempted to hit the barman as Mr Forbes went to open the door. Menton came to the assistance of Mr Forbes to subdue Mr Molloy.



The video showed Mr Molloy attempt to headbutt Mr Forbes and as he was being restrained he hit Menton in the head and eye.



Eventually the two men opened the door and bundled Mr Molloy out. As they fell outside the men landed on top of Liam Molloy.

The footage showed Menton then strike Mr Molloy seven times to the head, get up and go back into the pub leaving the victim on the ground.



A passer-by helped Mr Molloy up and called Gardai. When the officers arrived they found the victim in “a pool of blood and vomit”.

The victim was brought to Mullingar hospital. In interview Menton said he went to assist Mr Forbes. When he was shown the CCTV he said he would not have hit Liam Molloy if he had not been hit himself. He described having “six or seven pints and a Sambuca”.



Counsel for the defendant, Gerard Groarke BL, told the court his client is unemployed and his only previous conviction is for a public order incident in 2005. Mr Gearty said Menton is “not a man for trouble”.



Liam Molloy gave his Victim Impact Statement from the witness box. He sustained “a serious head injury”, with a fracture to the cheek bone from the attack. The victim said he spent one month in hospital and underwent surgery on his nose.



Mr Groarke said his client “went too far” adding: “He knows he has done wrong, but did so in the heat of the moment.”

Mr Graarke asked the judge to note the early plea, his full admission of guilt and that Menton “responded to violence” and is remorseful for his actions. Counsel said Mr Molloy was the instigator, but accepted that this did not excuse Menton's behaviour.



The barrister told the court his client is of limited financial means, but gathered €400 in compensation for the injured party. Mr Molloy suggested the compensation be given to a local children charity.

In summing up Judge Johnson said that although Mr Molloy may have instigated the incident Menton's response was neither “fair or proportionate”.



Describing it as a “serious assault” that resulted in “significant life changing injuries” the judge said the offence would attract a four year sentence, which would be mitigated to two year and six months when mitigation was taken into consideration.



Judge Johnson adjourned the matter to January 10 to allow Probation Services undertake an assessment to ascertain if the defendant was a suitable candidate for community service. The judge said he would consider imposing a 240 hours community service order in lieu of the custodial sentence on that date.



Judge Johnson concluded by saying: “The only reason you are not going to jail is because you are not an inherently bad man.”

The judge also ordered compensation be given to the charity Cian's Kennels.