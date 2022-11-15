Search

Longford man pleads to theft

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

15 Nov 2022 2:03 PM

A Longford man charged with shoplifting from a supermarket in Longford town is to be sentenced next month.


Ronan Nevin, 3 Camlin Mews, Longford, appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court last week charged with stealing two bottles of wine from Lidl, Dublin Road, Longford October 2, 2022.
The total value of the items stolen totalled €15, Judge Bernadette Owens was told.


In defence, solicitor John Quinn indicated his client would be entering a guilty plea to the charge before the court. Mr Nevin was remanded on continuing bail to a sitting of Longford District Court on December 6.

The court was informed that the case will be disposed of when it returns before Judge Owens on that date.

