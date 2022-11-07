Longford man ‘naively’ let bank account be used for transfer of money

A young man “naively” let a person use his bank account for money to be lodged and then transferred, the recent sitting of Longford District Court heard.



Ruairi O’Leary with an address at 2 Main Street, Ballinalee was charged with allowing his bank account to be used for deposit of funds which may be the proceeds of crime, at Bank of Ireland, Longford between July 31, 2021 and August 4, 2021.



Sergeant Enda Daly said the injured party had received texts purporting to be from the Bank of Ireland. When they responded, money was removed from their account.



A total of €6,182 was then transferred into the defendant’s account, and then moved on again.

The defendant had given his bank account details to a distant acquaintance, “naively”. The money was then removed from the defendant’s account to various other accounts.



The defendant, who had no previous convictions, didn’t receive any payment.

Defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh said the issue is currently being highlighted in the media.

She agreed that the defendant had got involved “naively” and “gained absolutely nothing” from it.



The defendant, who works in a factory in Longford, has never been in trouble before. His mother was in court to support him. He hands up money every week to her, Ms Mimnagh said.

The event has had a “very traumatic” effect on the defendant who now stays in at the weekend with his girlfriend.



It was not likely that the defendant would ever be in court again, Ms Mimnagh said.

Judge John Brennan noted that the defendant had not received any money and is hard-working.

“There was no monetary gain and no malfeasance on his part,” Judge Brennan said.



He added that the case had been “hanging over” the defendant for a while.

Due to the circumstances, Judge Brennan said he would be as lenient as possible and strike the matter out.