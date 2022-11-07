Judge warns Longford man ‘drugs can have serious consequences’

A young man who was caught by gardai with a small amount of cannabis hopes to join the army.

Appearing before the recent sitting of Longford District Court was Adam Gaffey (19) with an address at 5 Crevagh Rua, Crevagh Beg, Ballymahon who was charged with possession of drug(s) at Kiernan’s Pub, Main Street, Ballymahon on April 9 last.



Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said the defendant is not taking cannabis anymore. He was willing to attend a drug addition course.



“It seems to be de riquer to have a little bit of cannabis,” Mr Gearty said of the defendant’s actions.

The amount was valued at around €50.



The case was adjourned to January 3 next to allow the defendant complete a drug addiction awareness course.



Judge John Brennan said while people might view it as “a little bit of weed”, he said such drugs can have serious consequences.



The defendant “really has got his life together”, Mr Gearty said, and works in a piggery.