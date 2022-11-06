Longford court hears of high risk of reoffending

A jail sentence of four months was imposed on a defendant who is currently serving a sentence, when his case was heard at the recent sitting of Longford District Court.
Ethan Gaughan (20) with an address at 26 Chestnut Grove, Mullingar was charged with theft at Bank of Ireland, Longford on January 29 last.
Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said his client hoped to have the matter concluded. “He would greatly appreciate getting justice today. He recognises his wrong doing,” Mr Gearty said.
Judge Bernadette Owens said the probation report said given the defendant’s background, there was a high risk of him reoffending.
A four months prison sentence was imposed on the defendant, which was backdated to October 4 last. Judge Owens suspended the final two months of this sentence, on condition he enter into a peace bond of €200 for the next 12 months.
